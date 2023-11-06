Phil Conn
Phil Conn is director of chaplaincy at Oasis Community Housing and has more than a decade of experience working in housing. Phil has previously worked in youth development and is part of the leadership team of his local church. He is a trustee of Soul Food Spaces, a food charity that that creates places for people to meet and eat together to build connection and community, improving body, mind and spirit
- Opinion
No Suella, homelessness is not a ‘lifestyle choice’
Suella Braverman has announced plans to restrict the use of tents by homeless people, arguing that people see it as a “lifestyle choice”. But punishing people for seeking refuge is not the answer to solving our homelessness crisis, says Phil Conn