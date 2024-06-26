Peter Wilkinson
Peter Wilkinson is now retired after a professional life as a chartered engineer working for the largest defence company in the UK. He is actively involved in local Baptist churches in senior leadership roles including preaching, teaching and worship leading. He is the co-author of Good Call: Learning to make decisions with God (BRF)
- Magazine Features
How your church can discern God’s voice together
Is it really possible for churches to reach a consensus on big decisions? Yes, says Peter Wilkinson. Writing from personal experience, Peter explains how every Christian can help discern the will of God for their congregation