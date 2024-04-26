Paul Ferguson

Rt Rev Paul Ferguson is the Bishop of Whitby. He was previously chaplain and then precentor of Westminster Abbey. He is a member of the Church of England’s Porvoo Panel which oversees links with the Scandinavian and Baltic Lutheran churches. He is author of Great is the Mystery of Faith: exploring faith through the words of worship (Canterbury Press). Paul is Chair of the Diocese of York Educational Trust (DYET).