Rt Rev Paul Ferguson is the Bishop of Whitby. He was previously chaplain and then precentor of Westminster Abbey. He is a member of the Church of England’s Porvoo Panel which oversees links with the Scandinavian and Baltic Lutheran churches. He is author of Great is the Mystery of Faith: exploring faith through the words of worship (Canterbury Press). Paul is Chair of the Diocese of York Educational Trust (DYET).
- Opinion
Frank Field (1942-2024): The Christian politician who put ethics above party politics
The former Labour minister Frank Field, has died aged 81. He was as passionately committed to social justice as he was the Book of Common Prayer, says the Bishop of Whitby