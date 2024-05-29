Pat Finlow

Dr Pat Finlow is a freelance writer and researcher. Pat writes about the intersection of faith and social change, especially in the field of humanitarianism and international development. She writes here on behalf of Christians in Politics

    Opinion

    Help! I am a Christian. Is it OK not to vote?

    2024-05-29T10:52:00

    The issues that matter to Christians do not map neatly onto one political party, according to recent research by the Evangelical Alliance. Could not voting ever be the best option for believers? Dr Pat Finlow explores