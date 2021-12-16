Oliver R Moore-Howells
Oliver R Moore-Howells was born and raised in South Wales. He lives with his wife in the small town of Tonypandy. Working with children and families as part of the council, he writes part-time and has just completed his first Young Adult Contemporary Fiction novel, Second to Nun.
- Magazine Features
Van life: How Jesus’ counter-cultural lifestyle inspired me to quit my job and live on the road
Why would a married couple trade their comfortable careers for a year of wild camping in Europe? Oliver R Moore-Howells explains how following Jesus turned him into an eleutheromaniac