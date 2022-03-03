Oldi Morava

Oldi Morava joined Bible Society in 2009 as an Old Testament Bible translator after successfully completing a Master of Studies at Oxford University in Classical Hebrew. He grew up in Albania during the communist regime and experienced first hand the rapid growth of the church in the early 90s. He is passionate about the power of the Bible in reaching out to the culture and sustaining God’s people under pressure. He is married to Larissa and they have two beautiful daughters, Reya and Skyla.