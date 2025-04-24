Nikki Adebiyi

Nikki Adebiyi is a writer, speaker, consultant, and social entrepreneur who is passionate about faith, healing, and justice. Rooted in her Christian faith, Nikki believes in using her testimony of overcoming adversity to uplift others. As the Founder of Bounce Black, she equips Black professionals to thrive in wellbeing and work. She also leads Esther 360, a faith-based sisterhood for single Christian women. Through her work, Nikki embodies the call to advocacy, restoration, and what she calls "good trouble."