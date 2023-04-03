Nigel Thonger
Nigel Thonger has been associated with Crowhurst Christian Healing Centre for almost 30 years, initially as legal adviser and subsequently as prayer minister, trustee, Chair of trustees and chaplain. Nigel is the author of Talking With God: Touching the beauty of God amid our chaotic world (Instant Apostle)
- Opinion
Lent is finishing, but your new habits can endure. Here are 5 prayers to help
Lent may only be for 40 days, but as the season of fasting draws to a close, Nigel Thonger asks: what if your Lenten habits could transform your relationship with God permanently?