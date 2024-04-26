Returning from a meeting on 'the future of the church' Nick Page is flung into the future, to the year 2040. He discovers that church buildings are now regarded as museums and the Anglican Church in Britain a pale shadow of its former life, with the recent General Synod held in a back room of the Rose and Crown and Tooting. He finds that bureaucracy, outdated training methods and increasing detachment from community were amongst the reasons for the demise.