Nick Mance is a debt advisor working for Christians Against Poverty who enjoys thinking and writing
- Real Life
‘I will never be rid of the temptation to look at porn. But I have learned to resist it’
Through his decades-long battle against an addiction to porn, Nick Mance has learned to shun shame and run into the arms of a God who loves him and longs for him to be free. Now he’s sharing his story to encourage others to open up about their struggles
- Opinion
Internet algorithms are shaping your faith. Here’s what you need to know
We don’t stop being Christians when we log into the internet, says Nick Mance. What we do there matters
- Reviews
The Northman: A bleak and barbaric reminder of the sin we’ve been saved from
Robert Eggers’ new movie is graphic and brutal. But in it, Nick Mance found a strong reminder of the grace of being saved