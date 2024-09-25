Neil Obbard
Neil Obbard is a former British Army sniper who served in Bosnia, Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Iraq. After overcoming PTSD, he found faith in Jesus during a Mothers’ Union holiday. Now an evangelist and author of One Shot, One Kill, One Mission (Great Commission Society) he shares the gospel in some of the world’s most challenging prisons.
- Real Life
‘I was adopted and abused. Now I’m teaching young people to repair bicycles so they can know God’s love’
Neil Obbard was an Army sniper filled with anger over his childhood abuse. Seeing the young people on his estate in Leeds suffering with similar traumas, he started a bicycle repair programme with the hope of reaching them with the good news