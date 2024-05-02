Neall Pogue
Neall Pogue is assistant professor of history at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. His research on the relationship between the environment and white conservative evangelicals of the religious right is contained in his book The Nature of the Religious Right: The Struggle Between Conservative Evangelicals and the Environmental Movement (Cornell University Press). For more information see neallpogue.net
- Opinion
How the religious right became climate sceptics
Evangelicals in the USA didn’t get their environmental scepticism from the Bible. It’s come from elsewhere, explains Neall Pogue