Nate Morgan Locke
Nate Morgan Locke is a filmmaker, speaker and Reformed Mythologist. He serves as Creative Director for Speak Life and lives in Eastbourne with his wife and two children. A published author, he has just completed an MDiv with Westminster Theological Seminary and speaks widely about mission, creativity and the stories we tell.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.speaklife.org.uk
- Opinion
Gratitude points a cynical world towards a loving God. This comedy short reminds us why
It’s World Gratitude Day. Nate Morgan Locke explains how a two-minute comedy reminds Christians how thankfulness speaks to those around us