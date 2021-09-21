Nate Morgan Locke

Nate Morgan Locke

Nate Morgan Locke is a filmmaker, speaker and Reformed Mythologist. He serves as Creative Director for Speak Life and lives in Eastbourne with his wife and two children. A published author, he has just completed an MDiv with Westminster Theological Seminary and speaks widely about mission, creativity and the stories we tell.

Contact info

Website:
www.speaklife.org.uk