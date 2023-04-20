Most Rev Dr Foley Beach

Most Rev Dr Foley Beach is Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America. He is also the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the South, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. In June of 2018, he was elected by Archbishops from around the world to chair the Primates Council of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), a renewal movement within the Anglican Communion. Archbishop Beach is a graduate of Georgia State University and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.