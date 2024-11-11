Miriam Cates
Miriam Cates is a former science teacher who served as a Conservative MP from 2019 - 2024. She is a presenter for GBNews and writes about politics and culture.
- www.miriamcates.org.uk
Donald Trump is an unsavoury man, but he may be America’s best bet in protecting Christian values
Donald Trump might offend our British sensibilities, but Christians in the UK should be careful when criticising their brothers and sisters across the pond, says former MP, Miriam Cates. He may not be the man you want leading your church, but the new President-elect has much to offer the USA