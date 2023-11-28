Miranda Adderley
Miranda Adderley is the mother of four daughters. After a long career in accountancy, teaching and church management, she now writes poetry, fiction and memoir. She lives in Edinburgh and loves to cook, read, walk her dogs and laugh
God, grief and a month on the farm
When Miranda Adderley was told that her unborn grandson was unlikely to survive outside the womb, she organised a countryside retreat for her family. Together, they processed their grief in the beauty of nature, and slowly learned to see the goodness of God again