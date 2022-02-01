Mike Wallbridge
Mike Wallbridge holds a Master of Christian Studies degree in Spiritual Theology from Regent College, Vancouver, Canada, and together with his wife, Livia, is a missionary and writer living in the north of Scotland. He is the author of The Silent Jesus: Learning from our Lord’s Life of Prayer (Wipf and Stock)
- Opinion
God doesn’t need your ministry. There’s something far more precious he wants instead
Too many of us have made ministry into an idol, argues Mike Wallbridge. Here’s how we can put our priorities back in order