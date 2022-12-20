Michael Frost
Michael Frost is the founding director of the Tinsley Institute, a mission study centre at Morling College, Sydney. He is the author of over 20 books, including The Shaping of Things to Come, Surprise the World! and ReJesus.
Joseph's silent submission to Mary's God-given calling is real biblical manhood
Not a word in scripture is attributed to Jesus’ adoptive father. Yet in quietly caring for Mary despite the scandal that surrounded her pregnancy, he sets an example for men everywhere, says Michael Frost