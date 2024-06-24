Maxine Harrison
Maxine Harrison is a freelance writer with published pieces in The Independent, Refinery29 and more. She loves Jesus and is passionate about addressing cultural topics from a faith-based perspective.
Urban Apologetics: Cults and cultural ideologies - Eric Mason
Edited by Eric Mason, this book is a collection of essays written by church leaders to address the rise of modern-day cults. A useful apologetic tool, the contributors highlight issues that primarily apply in Western nations, such as the US and UK. It touches on how cults use cultural familiarity ...