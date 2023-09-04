Matthew Knell
Dr Matthew Knell is a lecturer in historical theology and Church history at the London School of Theology. He studied at Oxford before working as a missionary in Austria and Belarus for several years. He is an adjunct associate professor at London Global Gateway, University of Notre Dame (USA) in England, where he teaches on sin, grace and free will. He is a regular speaker at the Spring Harvest.
- Opinion
Can a person be inherently evil?
The case of serial killers such as Lucy Letby raises hard questions about the nature of evil. There may be no neat answer, but biblical principles can provide some guidance, says Dr Matthew Knell