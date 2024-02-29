Matt Jolley
Matt Jolley is Research and Implementation Manager at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC)
The Chosen will inspire you to live for God in every situation
The message of season four of the hit TV show based on the life of Jesus is simply this: there is potential and purpose in every moment of our lives. God is interested in it all, says Matt Jolley
Spiritual practices are the rocket fuel you need to live more like Jesus
Preachers have been saying it for years, but now the research is proving it too. Cultivating even the simplest of spiritual habits will make you feel closer to God and result in you loving others better, says Matt Jolley