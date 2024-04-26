Matt Bird
Matt Bird is an entrepreneur, speaker and author. He is part of iCan Community Church London. Matt is Founder CEO of the global foundation NAYBA, helping thousands of churches around the world better love their neighbours and also of PublishU, helping hundreds of people a year write their books in 100 days mattbirdglobal.com
How diverse friendships help bring God’s kingdom to earth
Making friends with people unlike you is the smart thing to do. Diverse relationships bring great advantage in life, business and church. But best of all, they bring God’s kingdom to earth, says Matt Bird