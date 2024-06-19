Mark Tedder
Mark and Carrie Tedder lead Worshiplanet (worshiplanet.com). They have been training worship leaders in over 57 nations over a span of 38 years. They currently reside in Colorado Springs. They lead worship at their local church, when they are not circumventing the globe. For more information see the Tedder Travel Tales Substack carrietedder.substack.com
- Real Life
‘We played worship songs in a war zone’
Worship leaders Mark and Carrie Tedder recently held ‘Concerts of Hope’ for Arabs and Jews in Israel. Their mission was to play healing music over troubled souls, but when the air raid sirens sounded, their own faith was put to the ultimate test