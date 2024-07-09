Mark Shortland

Mark Shortland, is a Christian entertainer and magician who has previously performed on Britain's Got Talent and Penn & Teller. He is a founder member of Christian Magicians UK, and has performed at churches and conferences such as Spring Harvest, Greenbelt and Leading Edge. He has hosted the prestigious Palace of Mystery show at The Magic Castle in Hollywood, California, making history as the first member of Christian Magicians UK to do so