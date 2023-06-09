Mark Birkett
Mark Birkett is a freelance writer and community development worker. He has a Masters degree in religious studies from the University of Edinburgh and special interests in practical theology, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution
- Opinion
For an alternative to Andrew Tate’s toxic masculinity, look to Jesus
Andrew Tate’s message of self-autonomy and high value is appealing to young men who see little hope elsewhere. But in Jesus’ instruction to the apostles, we see a different model of masculinity, says Mark Birkett