Margaret Kennedy
Dr Margaret Kennedy is the founder of Minister and Clergy Sexual Abuse Survivors (MACSAS), and is the author of The Courage to Tell (Church House). She was awarded the Emma Humphries Memorial Prize for her campaigning and advocacy on child sexual abuse and the sexual exploitation of women by clergy. She is also a disability rights campaigner and was awarded the Archbishop of Canterbury Langton mendal for community services in 2020.
- Opinion
Sinead O’Conner (1966-2023): A wanderer, priest and prophet
Dr Margaret Kennedy pays tribute to the Irish singer-songwriter who was campaigning for sexual abuse in the Church to be exposed long before it became mainstream