Marcus Honeysett
Marcus Honeysett is director of Living Leadership and author of Powerful Leaders? – When Church Leadership Goes Wrong (IVP). Living Leadership has a variety of resources to help churches and leaders think through these issues, including a Leadership Commitments Scheme
- Opinion
How you can discern good leaders from vicious wolves
The New Testament warns that savage wolves will attempt to deceive us and do damage to the Church. How can we be on guard against such deception? Marcus Honeysett, who has authored a book on “when church leadership goes wrong”, shares his insights