Madeleine Duxbury

Madeleine Duxbury

Madeleine Duxbury is a London-based communications consultant. Last Autumn, she walked the Camino de Santiago which stirred up her dormant Catholic roots. Turns out, the real journey has only just begun...

Contact info

Website:
www.make-the-news.co.uk
  • Hesus
    Opinion

    Why young people like me are binge-watching The Chosen

    2023-08-02T10:16:00

    As The Chosen wraps filming on season four and releases some sneak peek clips to fans worldwide, Madeleine Duxbury reflects on why it has connected so well with younger audiences – and what is has meant to her own faith journey