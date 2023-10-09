Lynn Green
Lynn Green is the founder of Youth With A Mission (YWAM) England, which he started in 1971. He has served as YWAM’s International Chairman and continues to convene YWAM’s global leadership meetings. Lynn has been involved in Challenge 2000 (the DAWN movement in England), and March for Jesus, of which he was a founder. He is currently a trustee of CARE Trust.
- Opinion
Loren Cunningham (1935-2023): The YWAM founder took Christ to the nations
Loren Cunningham, founder of Youth With a Mission (YWAM) has died, aged 88. Lynn Green pays tribute to the man who “deregulated mission”, founding a global movement that is active in over 200 countries worldwide