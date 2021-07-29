Luke Barnes

Luke Barnes is a theoretical astrophysicist, cosmologist and postdoctoral researcher at Western Sydney University. He received his PhD in Astronomy from the University of Cambridge in 2009. He is a John Templeton Fellow and has published papers in the fields of galaxy formation and the fine-tuning of the universe for life. He is the author, with Geraint Lewis, of A Fortunate Universe: Life in a Finely Tuned Cosmos, (Cambridge University Press)