Lucy Simpson is married to Jono and they have four young children. She is a full time mum and supports the relationships ministry at HTB, where Jono is a curate. Before training for ministry in the UK, they lived in the Middle East where Lucy ran a development programme for Syrian refugee children
‘We wanted to make the resurrection come alive for our children’
Jono and Lucy started cooking meals from around the world and praying for other countries with their kids. Now, they’ve developed The Fisherman’s Meal, a way to experience the Easter story as a family together