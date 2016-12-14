Lucy Mills
Lucy Mills is a freelance writer and editor. She is author of Forgetful Heart: Remembering God in a Distracted World (DLT, 2014) and Undivided Heart: Finding Meaning and Motivation in Christ (DLT, 2017).
Life inside the bubble: How to escape your social media echo chamber
Were you shocked by the Brexit vote or the US election result? If so, you could be living in an online echo chamber. Lucy Mills explains how to break out
Disconnect in order to connect
Lucy Mills explores how, in this fast-paced technological age, we can still engage in the spiritual disciplines – and why we need to.
Married to the ministry
Being a minister’s spouse has unique challenges which are often overlooked. Here, two writers share their experiences of the strange world where your identity in church is determined by your other half...