Lizzie Lowrie is a writer, speaker and coffee shop manager from Liverpool. She is the author of Salt Water & Honey: Lost dreams, good grief and a better story, a book which details her struggles with childlessness, infertility and faith. Lizzie is also a manager of an independent coffee shop and micro bakery in Liverpool called StoryHouse.
Why I avoid church on Mothers Day
Lizzie Lowrie explains why some people find going to church on Mothers Day so hard
Theresa May reveals the struggle of childlessness is real, but does faith help?
Lizzie Lowrie responds to the Prime Minister's comments about faith and childlessness
Why doesn’t God just get on with it?
As I’m writing, StoryHouse café has been open for six wonderful days but, as I’m often reminded, it should have been open eleven months ago. The vision for a coffee shop and church plant in our community first presented itself to me and my husband two years ago.
What would your dream church be like?
In a new regular column Lizzie Lowrie writes on the ups and downs of planting a church congregation in a Liverpool coffee shop