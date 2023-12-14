Lindz West
Lindz West is an evangelist with a heart to see young people come to know Jesus. He is the frontman of LZ7 and CEO of LIGHT, a record label and family of artists who aim to take music with a message of hope to a generation that needs it more than ever. Through their schools initiative, Illuminiate, they have seen thousands of young people come to know Christ.
- Opinion
Why Christians need to stop judging celebs who talk about Jesus
Controversial US rapper Lil Nas X has been criticised by some Christians following the release of his latest song. But Lindz West believes we are too quick to judge the faith of high profile people