Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson is an award-winning speaker, presentation coach and past president of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK & Ireland. In his earlier life he was the co-founder of a youth work charity and a DJ/rapper in a hip hop band. His website is leejackson.org
- Opinion
The Christian speaker circuit is broken. Here’s how we can fix it
It’s not just the world that has a professional speaker circuit, the Church does too. But in only hearing from the same high-profile leaders, we may be missing what God is doing, says Lee Jackson