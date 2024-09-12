Lani Charlwood

Lani Charlwood is the chair of trustees for Christians in Media. She has been involved in events and communications for more than two decades, producing corporate events before moving into charity communications, PR, fundraising and partnerships. Lani was Head of Communication at Habitat for Humanity GB before becoming Head of Communication and later Deputy Executive Director at New Wine England. She is currently Director of Development and Operations for the Langham Arts Trust (All Souls Music), which combines her love of all things PR, strategy and partnerships, with her love of music (in which she has a degree). She is Mama to two young children and also volunteers as a PR consultant for local charity ABC to Read.