Laide Olunloyo
Laide Olunloyo works as the head of finance at Jesus House, London. She holds a first-class degree in Accounting with Taxation from the London Guildhall University as well as a masters degree in Charity Accounting from Cass Business School, University of London. She holds a fellowship with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).
- Opinion
6 ways to manage your money well
As we recover from the financial impact of a year like no other, Laide Olunloyo shares her top tips on how to manage our money well as Christians.