Kristi Mair

After completing her BA in Philosophy and Theology, Kristi worked as a Reach volunteer with Friends International and led the student work at a local church in Birmingham. She then embarked on her Master's degree in Philosophy of Religion and Ethics and, before joining Oak Hill as a Lecturer in Philosophy, Ethics and Apologetics, she worked for UCCF for eight years as a Staff Worker and then the Assistant Team Leader in the Midlands. She is the author of More Truth