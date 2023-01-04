Krispin Mayfield
Krispin Mayfield is an emotionally focused therapist (EFT) and author of Attached to God: A practical guide to deeper spiritual experience (Zondervan) If you would like to explore attachment theory further, you can find a therapist at the Association of Christian Counsellors website: acc-uk.org
Wired for love: How your upbringing affects your relationship with God
What happens in your early years can have profound consequences on the way you connect with God, says Christian therapist Krispin Mayfield. But regardless of whether your childhood was happy or horrendous, we can all experience more of the love of a good Father