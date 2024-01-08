Ken Okoroafor
Ken Okoroafor is a personal finance expert and founder of The Humble Penny and Financial Joy Academy platforms, which he runs with his wife Mary with the core mission of helping at least 10,000 individuals and families achieve financial independence by 2030. They are also the authors of Financial Joy (Hachette), a ten-week plan to help you banish debt, grow your money and unlock financial freedom.
8 ways to tackle debt and find financial freedom
We live in a world that encourages the pursuit of material possessions and living beyond our means, says Ken Okoroafor. In the aftermath of Christmas, financial pressures often reach breaking point. Here’s eight top tips for dealing with your debt and finding a Christian perspective on money matters