Keith Getty
Keith Getty, together with his wife, Kristyn, is globally recognised as a modern hymn-writer. Their latest book is Sing! – How Worship Transforms Your Life, Family & Church. For a free download of the carols ‘Joy has dawned upon the world’ and ‘In the bleak midwinter’ mentioned above, please visit www.gettymusic.com/merrychristmas.
Why 'Joy to the World' is for life not just for Christmas
Keith Getty explains why this classic carol should be sung all year round
Keith Getty on 10 carols everyone should sing this Christmas
Keith Getty explains why he believes singing these carols together will help us connect with the real meaning of Christmas
Martin Luther loved Christmas - he might even have popularised having a Christmas tree
The co-writer of 'In Christ Alone', Keith Getty reveals some little-known facts about the great Reformer