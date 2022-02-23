Kay Morgan-Gurr
Kay Morgan-Gurr is a speaker, consultant, trainer and writer on additional needs and disability. She has been in full time ministry for over 28 years, having initially trained with Scripture Union. Before that she was a nurse specialising in children with disabilities and additional needs.
- Opinion
Restrictions are ending, but vulnerable people like me can't 'live with Covid'. Will the Church show a better way?
England is scrapping its Covid rules, including the need for infected people to isolate and other parts of the UK are in the process of relaxing many of their restrictions too. Kay Morgan-Gurr is concerned the decision risks the lives of society's most vulnerable. She's calling on the Church to ...