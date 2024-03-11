A new document has revealed how The Universities and Colleges Christian Fellowship (UCCF) pressured some of its employees to resign. In a “Legalities of leavers” document seen by Premier, UCCF outlined how a contract of employment could be terminated, and even suggested the organisation would not “stay within the law” if employment law were to clash with “the ministry.” In sharing her story, Katie Norouzi illustrates how this policy worked on the ground and the impact it had.