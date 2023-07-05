Kathleen Durham

Kathleen Durham serves as the Director of Development and Administration for the C.S. Lewis Institute – Dallas. She is passionate about people, literature, languages and above all about helping people have a deeper understanding and experience of God’s goodness and love through Scripture. She is also deeply committed to social justice as essential to the Gospel and the fullness of the faith. She is a graduate of Belmont University (Spanish, minor in Italian), Georgetown University (Masters and A.B.D. in Spanish and Portuguese Literature and Cultural Studies), and the Oxford Center for Christian Apologetics, Oxford University.