Kate Jane Neal

Kate Jane Neal is an artist, author and illustrator of Words And Your Heart (Simon & Schuster), Wonderful You (Feiwel & Friends) and the forthcoming title, Your Yes and Your No. She is also the founder of The Culture of the Heart. When she’s not writing and illustrating picture books, she can be found roaming the cliffs of Cornwall with her dog or messing about in the sea

Contact info

Website:
https://www.katejaneneal.com/