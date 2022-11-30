Justyn Rees Larcombe
Justyn Rees Larcombe runs a Christian charity called The Recovery Course, offering free support for anyone suffering from addiction. His book Tails I Lose (Lion Books) has given help to many, including the families of those touched by the behaviour of gamblers. He spends much of his time visiting schools and military units warning of the dangers of gambling.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.therecoverycourse.com
- Opinion
Betting on the World Cup is not harmless fun. I lost everything to gambling – until God rescued me
Research by Public Health England estimates that 246,000 adults have some form of gambling addiction. Justyn Rees Larcombe was one of them, until God answered his cry for help. As the World Cup gets underway, he warns others of the dangers of sports betting
- Opinion
I almost lost everything to gambling. Banning credit card bets is great news
At Justyn Rees Larcombe's darkest hour he was selling treasured possessions to pay for a gambling habit that left him in £750,000 worth of debt, but by the grace of God his life was turned around. He explains why the Government's decision this week to ban gambling on credit cards is good news. The decision was announced just days before the NHS's head of mental health services demanded urgent action from five major gambling companies