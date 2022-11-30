Justyn Rees Larcombe

Justyn Rees Larcombe runs a Christian charity called The Recovery Course, offering free support for anyone suffering from addiction. His book Tails I Lose (Lion Books) has given help to many, including the families of those touched by the behaviour of gamblers. He spends much of his time visiting schools and military units warning of the dangers of gambling.

Website:
www.therecoverycourse.com