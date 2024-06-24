Justin Humphreys

Justin is CEO of thirtyone:eight, a leading independent, non-denominational Christian safeguarding charity operating across the United Kingdom and internationally. Established in 1977, the charity now supports in excess of 10,000 churches, charities/NGOs and others to create safer places for all.

He is author of Safeguarding As Mission: Learning from encounters with Jesus (Grove, 2024), and co-author of two previous books Just Leadership: putting integrity and justice at the heart of how you lead (SPCK, 2021) and Escaping the Maze of Spiritual Abuse: Creating Healthy Christian Cultures (SPCK, 2019). He is a Visiting Fellow at the University of Kent (Department of Religious Studies) and Honorary Lecturer at the University of Chester (Department of Health, Medicine & Society).

Justin has been Chair of the Christian Forum for Safeguarding since 2017 and is co-founder and Principal Advisor to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Safeguarding in Faith Communities since 2018.