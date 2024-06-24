Justin Humphreys
Justin is CEO of thirtyone:eight, a leading independent, non-denominational Christian safeguarding charity operating across the United Kingdom and internationally. Established in 1977, the charity now supports in excess of 10,000 churches, charities/NGOs and others to create safer places for all.
He is author of Safeguarding As Mission: Learning from encounters with Jesus (Grove, 2024), and co-author of two previous books Just Leadership: putting integrity and justice at the heart of how you lead (SPCK, 2021) and Escaping the Maze of Spiritual Abuse: Creating Healthy Christian Cultures (SPCK, 2019). He is a Visiting Fellow at the University of Kent (Department of Religious Studies) and Honorary Lecturer at the University of Chester (Department of Health, Medicine & Society).
Justin has been Chair of the Christian Forum for Safeguarding since 2017 and is co-founder and Principal Advisor to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Safeguarding in Faith Communities since 2018.
- Opinion
How to restore a fallen leader
As Tony Evans resigns from leading his megachurch following admission of sin, Justin Humphreys considers what a process of repentance, reparation and restoration should look like for fallen leaders
- Opinion
Sad, but not sorry: 5 lessons to learn from the Brian Houston trial
Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has been acquitted of concealing the sexual abuse his father committed against a young male in the 1970s. While Houston was found ‘not guilty’ of the charge, he nevertheless has made mistakes which today’s church leaders should learn from, says Justin Humphreys
- Opinion
The sexual abuse inquiry was right: Churches of all denominations must do more to safeguard children
Baptist, Methodist and independent evangelical churches have all come under scrutiny