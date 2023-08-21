Joyce D'Silva

Joyce has an MA from Trinity College Dublin and two Honorary degrees from the universities of Winchester and Keele. She is the author of Animal Welfare in World Religion: Teaching and Practice. Joyce taught in India and then became Head of Religious Education at a comprehensive school in England. She has worked for Compassion in World Farming since 1985, including fourteen years as Chief Executive. Joyce played a key role in achieving the UK ban on sow stalls in the nineties and in getting recognition of animal sentience enshrined in the European Union Treaties. Joyce has received an RSPCA Award for a “very important contribution in the field of animal welfare”.