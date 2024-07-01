Joshua Ryan Butler
Joshua Ryan Butler is a pastor in Portland, Oregon, a speaker and author. His latest book is The Party Crasher: How Jesus disrupts politics as usual and redeems our partisan divide (Multnomah)
Is Trump vs Biden God’s judgement on America?
The much-discussed presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump prompted some Christians to suggest we are witnessing God’s judgement on America. Joshua Ryan Butler unpacks what that might mean