Joshua Ryan Butler

Joshua Ryan Butler

Joshua Ryan Butler is a pastor in Portland, Oregon, a speaker and author. His latest book is The Party Crasher: How Jesus disrupts politics as usual and redeems our partisan divide (Multnomah)

Contact info

Website:
www.joshuaryanbutler.com
    Opinion

    Is Trump vs Biden God’s judgement on America?

    2024-07-01T08:28:00

    The much-discussed presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump prompted some Christians to suggest we are witnessing God’s judgement on America. Joshua Ryan Butler unpacks what that might mean