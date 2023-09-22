Joseph Steinberg
Joseph Steinberg is CEO of International Mission to Jewish People. He grew up in a Jewish family in Richmond, Virginia, and came to faith in 1979. After graduating from Moody Bible Institute, Joseph arrived in the UK as a missionary and over 30 years has served as a priest in the Anglican Church, and then as UK Director of Jews for Jesus and at Church Mission Society. Joseph travels internationally encouraging Christians to support Jewish mission and share the gospel with Jewish people. He lives in Oxfordshire with his wife and two dogs.
What Christians need to know about Yom Kippur
Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, begins this weekend, Joseph Steinberg explains what the celebration means for followers of Jesus
What Christians need to know about Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah, or Jewish New Year, begins this week. But what is it, and how can Christians speak to their Jewish friends and neighbours about the festival? Joseph Steinberg explains