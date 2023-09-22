Joseph Steinberg

Joseph Steinberg is CEO of International Mission to Jewish People. He grew up in a Jewish family in Richmond, Virginia, and came to faith in 1979. After graduating from Moody Bible Institute, Joseph arrived in the UK as a missionary and over 30 years has served as a priest in the Anglican Church, and then as UK Director of Jews for Jesus and at Church Mission Society. Joseph travels internationally encouraging Christians to support Jewish mission and share the gospel with Jewish people. He lives in Oxfordshire with his wife and two dogs.